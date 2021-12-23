Help is Still Here for those living through domestic violence in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Those living through domestic abuse are being reminded that help is available throughout the Christmas period.

Today sees the relaunch of the Still Here campaign.

It comes against a backdrop of the scandal over cancelled 999 calls to gardaí – of the 200,000 between 2019 and 2020, over 3,000 pertained to domestic violence.

Minister Helen McEntee has said she wanted victims to be reassured supports were there for them.

You’ll find contact details for supports here