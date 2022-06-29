High-value cars, cash and watches seized in CAB searches conducted in Laois, Kildare, Waterford and Dublin

Expensive cars, cash and watches have been seized after searches were carried out in Laois, Kildare, Waterford and Dublin today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau was backed up by armed support units in the region, the customs dog unit, detectives from Portlaoise and Kildare and the Dublin Region aswell as the stolen vehicle investigation unit.

15 sites were searched across the four counties with over 80 personnel involved.

The operation, targeted an East European Organised Crime Gang involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade.

Three electric vehicles – a Tesla and 2 BMWs were seized along with 2 classic vehicles, €15,000 in cash and a number of watches including Rolex and Cartier.

Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October last year when 18 other high value vehicles were seized.