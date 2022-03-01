High visibility campaign by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny for National Slow Down Day

Gardaí will be out in force across Kilkenny and Carlow today for National Slow Down Day.

The speed enforcement operation runs from 7am until 7am on Wednesday

Several checkpoints will be in place over the course of the 24-hour operation.

The aim is to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to those who break them.

The Road Safety Authority says speeding remains the main factor in road deaths here in Ireland.

It estimates 3% of fatal crashes are caused by it.

29 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year – 15 drivers, three passengers, five motorcyclists and six pedestrians.