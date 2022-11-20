HiTec Medicare wins big at Kilkenny Business Awards while Eamon Langton is honoured
Eamon Langton won the Presidents Award at last night Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards.
Business leaders from across the county gathered at the Lyrath Hotel City for the gala event where over 20 awards were presented.
Some of the big winners include HiTec Medicare (Family Business of the Year and Overall Business of the Year), Valley of Roses (Retailer of the Year) and Blushes Hair Salon (Small Business of the Year)
The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Elizabeth Wall of Frank Wall Man’s Shop
The full list if winners is as follows:
- Agri-Business / Food & Drink Producer award goes to Agros Milk
- Craft & Design Award, sponsored by goes to Eimear Vize Designs
- Culture, Heritage & Tourism Award goes to Malzards Pub and Hurling Experience
- Customer Service Excellence award goes to Kiltorcan Raceway
- Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award goes to Twilight Community Group
- Emerging New Business Award goes to Muse Coffee + Food
- Employee of the Year, sponsored by T Butler Engineering goes to Edel Walsh Rustiq Salon
- Employer of the Year goes to O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants
- Environmental Excellence Award goes to Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub
- Exporter and International Trade Award goes to CF Pharma
- Family Business of the Year, sponsored by PWC goes to HiTec Medicare
- Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace Award, goes to SOS Kilkenny
- Hospitality Excellence Award goes to Mount Juliet
- Innovation in Business Award goes to Redsky Europe
- Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff award goes to SOS Kilkenny
- Post Pandemic Phoenix Award goes to Simply Skin
- Retailer of the Year goes to Valley of Roses
- Small Business of the Year Award goes to Blushes Hair Salon
- Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence award sponsored by KCLR goes to Little Spark Media
- Technology & eCommerce Excellence award goes to ISE Forest and Garden
- Lifetime Achievement award is presented to Elizabeth Wall of Frank Wall Man’s Shop
- President’s Award goes to Eamonn Langton of Langton House Hotel
- Overall Winner of the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022 is HiTec Medicare
