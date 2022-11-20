HiTec Medicare wins big at Kilkenny Business Awards while Eamon Langton is honoured

Eamon Langton won the Presidents Award at last night Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards.

Business leaders from across the county gathered at the Lyrath Hotel City for the gala event where over 20 awards were presented.

Some of the big winners include HiTec Medicare (Family Business of the Year and Overall Business of the Year), Valley of Roses (Retailer of the Year) and Blushes Hair Salon (Small Business of the Year)

The full list if winners is as follows:

Agri-Business / Food & Drink Producer award goes to Agros Milk

Craft & Design Award, sponsored by goes to Eimear Vize Designs

Culture, Heritage & Tourism Award goes to Malzards Pub and Hurling Experience

Customer Service Excellence award goes to Kiltorcan Raceway

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award goes to Twilight Community Group

Emerging New Business Award goes to Muse Coffee + Food

Employee of the Year, sponsored by T Butler Engineering goes to Edel Walsh Rustiq Salon

Employer of the Year goes to O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants

Environmental Excellence Award goes to Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub

Exporter and International Trade Award goes to CF Pharma

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by PWC goes to HiTec Medicare

Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace Award, goes to SOS Kilkenny

Hospitality Excellence Award goes to Mount Juliet

Innovation in Business Award goes to Redsky Europe

Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff award goes to SOS Kilkenny

Post Pandemic Phoenix Award goes to Simply Skin

Retailer of the Year goes to Valley of Roses

Small Business of the Year Award goes to Blushes Hair Salon

Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence award sponsored by KCLR goes to Little Spark Media

Technology & eCommerce Excellence award goes to ISE Forest and Garden

Lifetime Achievement award is presented to Elizabeth Wall of Frank Wall Man’s Shop

President’s Award goes to Eamonn Langton of Langton House Hotel

Overall Winner of the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022 is HiTec Medicare