Phil Hogan: Every country in EU facing massive recession this year

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reckons every member state of the EU will be in recession in 2020.

The European Commission says the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe social and economic consequences.

It’s Spring forecast is predicting the Irish economy will contract 7.9%, that’s higher than the EU average.

Ireland is expecting growth of grow 6.1% next year.

The report says the bloc’s economy will shrink by 7.5% in 2020 and grow by just over 6% next year.

Commissioner Hogan says the entire bloc is facing a challenging year.