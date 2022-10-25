KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Holy Family Girls National School in Carlow to get a new extension
The green light has been given to the school for the new build
A Carlow school has gotten the green light for an extension to their building.
Holy Family Girls National School in Askea has been approved for an extension to include one new classroom as well as two Special Needs Education Bases.
Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O Connor has welcomed the approval and congratulated the school saying “it is a testament to all their hard work and effort”.