Homelessness, housing and health stretching the country to the limit according to the Rural Group of Independent TDs

The Rural Group of Independent TDS say the country’s been stretched to the limit by homelessness, housing and health.

They say there’s a stark contrast between our nation’s wealth and the harsh reality faced by tens of thousands of Irish citizens and the 4,000 children who are homeless in the run up to Christmas.

The group’s leader, Deputy Mattie McGrath says despite record-breaking tax revenues of €82billion in November – it seems like the Government just doesn’t care; “Heading into Christmas week 3,000 people queueing outside the Capuchins order for food parcels, it really says a lot about our modern day Ireland when at the same time the Cabinet and Government are boasting about their bumper tax receipts that they’ve taken in in November and right throughout the year”.

He adds “It’s all the time crisis management, all the emergency services are stretched to the limit, all our Gardaí now are being sent up to Dublin to deal with the situation here … A&Es … it’s shocking the numbers on trolleys, and the waiting lists for patients, for people to get procedures, it’s a harsh cruel world when you’re depending on charities”.