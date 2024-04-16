“That’s our All Ireland” so says legendary local horse trainer Willie Mullins after his latest stable win.

A month after Galopin des Champs had a hero’s welcome at the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Leighlinbridge, from half five this evening it’s the turn of ‘I Am Maximus’.

80,000 people were at Aintree to witness Paul Townend ride it to the Grand National win.

And Willie Mullins told our Eddie Scally on last night’s Full Time sports show that the race elicited a different response from him for a specific reason – hear the conversation in full here;