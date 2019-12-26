House prices fall by almost 3% in Kilkenny with no change in Carlow

House prices have fallen in Kilkenny by almost 3 percent in the past year.

That’s according to the Irish Independent/REA Average House Price Index.

Prices have fallen to 207 thousand, five hundred euro for the average three bed semi detached home in Kilkenny, thats down 2 point 8 percent. In Carlow, theres no change with prices stablised at 171 thousand euro.

The average nationwide price of a three bed semi has fallen in value by 0.6 percent over the past 12 months.

Its the first time that house prices have fallen nationally since the economic recovery kicked in.