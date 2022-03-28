House prices in Carlow and Kilkenny continue to rise

House prices in Carlow and Kilkenny continue on an upward trend.

The latest report from Daft.ie shows prices in both counties are well up on this time last year even.

In Carlow, prices in the first three months of 2022 were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 14% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €236,000, 102% above its lowest point.

While in Kilkenny, prices in the first three months of 2022 were 6% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 18% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €269,000, 103% above its lowest point.

The average listed price nationwide in the first quarter of 2022 was €299,093, up 8.4% on the same period in 2021 and just 19% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

The Real Estate Alliance is reporting a more modest increase in prices locally this morning.

According to its national survey, the price of a second-hand three-bed semi-detached home is up 3.8% in Carlow and 2.1% in Kilkenny on this time last year.

It found 35% of house sales in Kilkenny and 40% in Carlow were to first time buyers.