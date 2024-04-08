Asking prices for houses are rising at their fastest level in 18 months.

According to Myhome.ie’s latest Property Price Report with Bank of Ireland the number of homes available to buy in 2023 was down 20% on the year before.

That led asking prices to surge by 6.5% nationally, and 7% in Dublin.

In Kilkenny the report for quarter one this year shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is still €245,000, meaning prices have risen by €10,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €230,000, a €10,000 jump compared to the same time last year, but a four-bed semi-detached house fell by €10,000 over the quarter to €300,000, down by €5,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 239 properties for sale across the county at the end of Q1 2024, a decrease of 14% over the quarter. The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over four and a half months.

In Carlow property prices rose by €450 during the quarter with the median asking price for a property in the county now at €249,950. This means prices have risen by €20,950 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €500 over the quarter to €230,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €5,000 compared to this time last year.

Added to that, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Carlow fell by €7,500 over the quarter to €265,000. This price is up by €20,250 compared to this time last year.

There were 127 properties for sale in Carlow at the end of Q1 2024 – a decrease of 20% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over three and a half months.

