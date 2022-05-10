Households in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country paying more for electricity than our continental neighbours

New Eurostat figures show households in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country are paying more annually for electricity than our continental neighbours.

The analysis, published in the Irish Independent, shows Ireland has the fourth most expensive electricity costs, behind Germany, Denmark and Belgium more expensive.

It’s been indicated that an additional €250 is paid here than across Europe with prices in Ireland already 26% higher than the EU average.

And, because the numbers were crunched before the war in Ukraine, the latest energy crisis could see an extra €800 a year here due to recent price hikes.

Although taxes and Government levies in Ireland are regularly criticised they are not the reason Irish consumers are paying more.

Darragh Cassidy from the price comparison website Bonkers.ie is quoted as saying that once those charges are excluded, net electricity prices here are 60% above the EU average – suggesting the prices charged by suppliers in Ireland are THE most expensive charged in the European Union