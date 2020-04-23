Housing crisis not abating during Coronavirus restrictions says Kilkenny County Council

The housing crisis has not abated during the coronavirus restrictions.

Kilkenny County Council says it is still dealing with similar numbers of people becoming homeless each month.

The local authorities in Carlow and Kilkenny have announced this week that work is starting again on four local social housing developments to help deal with the accomodation shortages.

Housing Director in Kilkenny Mary Mulholland says they have to find somewhere to live for more than 20 people most months and it hasn’t eased during the pandemic:

“The homeless presentations in Kilkenny haven’t really changed very much over the period January, February and March”.

“We constantly run at a number of presentations somewhere between 18 and 28 a month, it could be anywhere either end of that scale, during the crisis we are still seeing homeless presentation with very genuine need for housing support”.

Mary Mulholland says despite the extra challenges during the pandemic they are managing to find new homes for the people who need them.