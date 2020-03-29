How to dispose of waste safely during the coronavirus

Local authorities are warning people to be vigilant with their rubbish disposal during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Stafford of Kilkenny County Council says that the proper handling of household waste is key to slowing the spread of the virus.

He explained to KCLR how anyone who is social isolating can safely dispose of their rubbish..

”People in self isolation need to be extra cautious with their waste. If you’re using tissues, masks, surface wipes to put them into a bin bag and knot then double bag and knot. Keep this in a secure place for three days before placing inside your wheelie bin.”