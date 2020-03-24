KCLR NewsNews & Sport
How to ground yourself when feeling overwhelmed or stressed
Top tips from South East health and social care professional
Tara Audrey is a Counselling Psychologist, working in South East Community Healthcare’s Primary Care services in Wexford.
In this 80 second clip, Tara highlights a quick, easy and practical way to ground oneself when feeling overwhelmed or stressed.
The message is that it’s worth taking a few minutes to be more so in the present for the remainder of your day.