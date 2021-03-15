How will the €28 million funding be spent in Carlow and Kilkenny?

We’ve heard of the €28 million in funding coming to Carlow and Kilkenny, but how does it break down?

Here’s the local breakdown in each county, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage:

Carlow County Council project

Public Realm and Pedestrian Linkage Project Carlow Town – €9.79 million

This project will provide Carlow Town with plentiful, accessible and exciting public spaces that people can use all year round. It will also improve town centre linkages and increase pedestrian mobility from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.

The goal is to help more people spend more time outdoors together in an attractive urban setting. By improving the setting’s quality and enhancing accessibility to public open spaces, the project seeks to produce multi-functional benefits including health and wellbeing, sustainable transport, greater biodiversity and opportunities for recreation.

This project is the follow-on capital works to the related Master Plan from the successful URDF ‘Call 1’-funded ‘Funding for Master plan for Carlow Town Centre’ project. The project includes the following elements:

Railway Link through Carlow College: works include the creation of a pedestrian-friendly space, through landscaping, street furniture and improvements to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure

Tullow Street: works to include provision of seating, trees and planting beds along Tullow Street

Barrack Street Pedestrian Link: creating a new pedestrian link to improve the pedestrian connections in the town centre

Barrack Street including Shamrock Square: this includes the creation of a pedestrian and cycle-friendly space; landscaping to reduce the visual dominance of vehicular traffic; planting and seating to improve the public realm

Kennedy Avenue: works will include the removal of Kennedy Avenue roundabout; planting of trees along Kennedy Avenue; and a new traffic solution including a cycle lane.

URDF funding for Carlow:

The €9.79 million in approved funding is in addition to €580,000 in approved funding for the ‘Call 1’ project, ‘Funding for Master plan for Carlow Town Centre’.

Total URDF funding approved to date: €10.37 million

Kilkenny County Council projects

Abbey Quarter Phase 2 (Advancement Project) – €11.46 million

This project entails the second phase of the Abbey Quarter project and builds on the first phase works initiated under the successful URDF ‘Call 1’-funded project.

The second phase involves five complementary sub-projects covering public realm improvements, accessibility and regeneration of the Abbey Quarter:

development of a new urban street with priority for pedestrians and cyclists, and an urban park and plaza

construction of a boardwalk at Greensbridge, linking the River Nore riverside walk with the new Riverside Linear Park at the Abbey Quarter and onwards to the Canal Walk. It will facilitate and encourage cycling and walking to work from the adjacent residential areas

repurposing of two retained maturation vats (following a design competition)

Tea House – restoration and repurposing of the second smaller tea house as a public amenity

Further refurbishment of the squash courts to serve as a cultural hub

Kilkenny City Centre Enhanced Liveability Project –€6.64 million

This project will increase the attractiveness, liveability and connectivity of Kilkenny City Centre for locals and visitors alike. It will transform the place by radically improving the streetscape and accessibility of the city centre, helping to knit together its constituent spaces and deliver the council’s objective of a compact ‘10-minute City’ and the most liveable urban centre in Ireland.

The URDF will part-fund:

High Street and Rose Inn Street: improve the public realm and introduce mobility/smarter travel options and shared spaces

Ormonde Street: upgrade the streetscape and public realm to include provision of a new one-way system

St Kieran’s Street: upgrade the streetscape along the laneways and slips that connect it with High Street

St Mary’s Precinct – upgrade the streetscape and laneways

Carnegie Plaza – upgrade the public realm and the streetscape along Barrack Lane linking to John Street

URDF funding for Kilkenny:

The €18.10 million in approved funding is in addition to €6.15 million in approved URDF funding for the ‘Call 1’ ‘Abbey Quarter’ project.

Total URDF funding approved to date: €24.26 million

Also in the South East

Under the same programme, funding too has been announced for: