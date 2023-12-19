HSE appeals to those in Carlow and Kilkenny to consider all care options before presenting at hospital emergency departments over Christmas

Consider other methods of care this Christmas and New Year.

That’s the appeal from the HSE which is urging you to only present at hospital Emergency Departments when in need of urgent assistance.

Those requiring emergency care will be prioritised there so wait times for others will be lengthy.

GPs, pharmacists and Caredoc out-of-hours services are all potentials for the public.

Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Grace Rothwell says; “Patient safety is at the forefront of everything the HSE does. People across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, however, can help HSE staff at a busy time such as this Christmas and New Year period by remembering when care is needed and to consider all the options for non-emergency care – such as Injury Units, Out of Hours GP (Caredoc) and pharmacies before attending an ED.”

“For information on when you should go to the ED visit https://www2.hse.ie/emergencies/the-emergency-department-ed/. You can get advice on a number of illnesses that can be treated at home at https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/common-illnesses/. The HSE’s https://www2.hse.ie/my-child/ website also has lots of information on children’s illnesses, see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/colds-coughs-children/.”

“Our partners in Caredoc out of hours GP co-operative are open 24 hours on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. Caredoc can be contacted on (0818) 300 365 or (059) 913 8100. See www.Caredoc.ie”

“Many local pharmacies will be open on particular days too, including bank holidays, to help with minor illnesses. Find out more about the services offered by your local pharmacy here: https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/2/pharmacy/”

“As with any time of year, it’s also important to look after your mental health, in addition to physical health. If anyone has any concerns in relation to their mental health, there are a number of resources supported by the HSE that you can turn to. There’s a free text service on 50808 and it’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a safe space to share anonymously, where trained volunteers will engage with you. You can also check out www.YourMentalHealth.ie or Freephone our information line on (1800) 111 888 any time, day or night.”

The HSE wishes everyone a happy, healthy and safe Christmas and New Year.