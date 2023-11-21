HSE urging those eligible in Carlow and Kilkenny to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and Flu

The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu urgently.

The call comes as the HSE is expecting an imminent rise in cases of Covid and ‘Flu in the coming weeks.

Vaccination uptake is said to be low so far this winter.

The HSE’s National Director of Public Health, Kilkenny man John Cuddihy, says vulnerable people and healthcare workers should book their vaccines now, noting; “There may be some what’s referred to as vaccine fatigue I suppose in that we’ve all been through a very difficult few years of the Pandemic but it’s important to stress that the Influenza and Covid viruses are still very dangerous to those who are in at-risk groups, like people with chronic conditions”.