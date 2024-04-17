Hundreds again turned out last night to welcome home a hero horse.

Aintree Grand National winner I Am Maximus is the latest big victory from the stables of Kilkenny man Willie Mullins and he was on show at The Lord Bagenal.

It comes after the legendary local trainer earlier this week told KCLR why this particular win was an important one and also after calls were made to Carlow County Council to set up some form of museum in his honour.

Our Aisling McDonald was in Leighlinbridge to capture the excitement for The KCLR Daily – hear that here;