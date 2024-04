A local councillor’s calling on Carlow County Council to recognise the success of Willie Mullins and his team in a particular way.

Arthur McDonald asked at yesterday’s meeting of the local authority set up some form of a racing museum between Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge.

It comes ahead of this evening’s homecoming of Aintree Grand National winner I Am Maximus.

He outlined his plea for KCLR News’ Martin Quilty – hear that here;