Hundreds of councillors set to descend on Kilkenny for AILG annual conference, with some special guests due too

Hundreds of councillors from across the island of Ireland are decending on Kilkenny today.

The Association of Irish Local Government annual conference gets underway today at the Hotel Kilkenny.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny county Council Pat Fitzpatrick is the AILG President and says they’ll be discussing a massive range of issues, telling KCLR; “We’ll have over 300 delegates attending from right across the country but it’s a wide programme we have Minister Kieran O’Donnell, we have Paul O’Brien from the IFA, we have Tim Butler here from Kilkenny County Council, we have Breda Maher from the regional coordinator eastern midlands delivering a talk on climate action”.

Bertie Ahern too will also be making an appearance.

Cllr Fitzpatrick adds that the big issues facing local people will be high on the agenda “We’ll be dealing with urban regeneration, we’ll be dealing with housing, we’ll be dealing with climate action and indeed culiminating with Minister Kieran O’Donnell giving his major address to the dinner on Thursday night”.

Hear what he had to say in full on Tuesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin (at the 1:23 mark):