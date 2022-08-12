Hundreds of young people at Sonny’s All Star Camp in Glenmore enjoy activities and visits from Brian Cody, Rackard Coady and Eoin Murphy

Hundreds of young people from across South Kilkenny have been taking to the GAA pitch in Glenmore this week.

All are participants of the annual Sonny’s All Star Camp, organised each year by John Paul Kelly in memory of his son who sadly died just days after birth in 2015.

A range of guests stopped by on different days across the week, including former senior hurling manager Brian Cody who got this heart-warming welcome:

Native of the area and senior goalie Eoin Murphy too was on site to offer advice alongside county kit man Denis ‘Rackard’ Coady whose services have apparently been signed up for another three years.

Our Edwina Grace also popped onto the pitch to learn more about it all – hear from some of those involved here: