Gardai hunt black Renault car carrying four men after burglaries in North Kilkenny
Homes in Galmoy and Freshford have been burgled with fears more could be hit
Local Gardai are on the hunt for a black car with four men on board after a number of burglaries locally.
Cash and some other items were stolen from a home in Freshford just after two o’clock.
Another burlary was reported in Galmoy before three o’clock and it’s thought the thieves are a travelling gang who are still in the area looking for more targets.
Inpector Paul Donoghoe is asking that anyone in the North Kilkenny area who spots a black Renault that may seem suspicious to contact the Station in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.