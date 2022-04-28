Gardai hunt black Renault car carrying four men after burglaries in North Kilkenny

Local Gardai are on the hunt for a black car with four men on board after a number of burglaries locally.

Cash and some other items were stolen from a home in Freshford just after two o’clock.

Another burlary was reported in Galmoy before three o’clock and it’s thought the thieves are a travelling gang who are still in the area looking for more targets.

Inpector Paul Donoghoe is asking that anyone in the North Kilkenny area who spots a black Renault that may seem suspicious to contact the Station in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.