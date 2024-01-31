“Hurls, hockey sticks, hatchets and spades”; claims of violent scenes in Carlow town today

Gardaí were called to what’s been described by eye witnesses to KCLR as ‘violent scenes’ in Carlow town earlier.

It’s claimed hurls, hockey sticks, hatchets and spades were brandished while cars were smashed close to Askea Church.

However, when Gardaí arrived there, there was nothing to see. They then had reports of a row in the O’Brien Road area.

When they got there, there was some pushing and shoving but no complaints were made.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Carlow town Garda Station.