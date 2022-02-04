“I hope that people will learn to stand up for themselves” says South Kilkenny woman at her Freedom of Limerick ceremony

Vicky Phelan says she’s ‘blown away’ at being awarded the Freedom of Limerick.

The Kilkenny woman, who’s living in the Treaty county, was given the recognition last night for her work in drawing attention to the CervicalCheck scandal.

The campaigner says “One person can make a difference and if you ask questions you know the worst thing that can happen is people can say no and sometimes it’s a hard thing to ask a question and to ask a hard question but certainly if your life is on the line, if it’s something to do with your life, you certainly should be asking more questions and that’s really what I’d advise anybody to do so I suppose my legacy I hope that people will learn to stand up for themselves”.

Meanwhile, a documentary on the Mooncoin native is set to be screened at the Dublin Film Festival.

See the trailer here: