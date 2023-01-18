Icy conditions set to return overnight across Carlow and Kilkenny

Very icy conditions are expected in Carlow and Kilkenny again tonight.

Met Eireann has issued yet another yellow warning with hazardous travelling conditions from 7pm tonight until midday tomorrow.

A winter weather advisory has also been extended until Friday.

Local forecaster Alan O’Reilly says it will very cold again, telling KCLR News “It’s still going to be very icy again this evening, tonight, but the issue is that with the bit of snow that did fall it’s going to have thawed in some places and that will freeze again tonight so very icy conditions developing overnight, temperatures dropping down to minus two or minus three in Carlow and Kilkenny”.

He adds “Very icy late tonight and early tomorrow morning, there is a risk of some light precipitation moving up from the south west that could potentially fall as sleet and rain, I don’t think it’ll make it as far as Carlow and Kilkenny but there is a risk maybe of south west Kilkenny just getting a little bit of that which again would lead to treacherous conditions”.