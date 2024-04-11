If you notice something suspicious – report it!

That’s the advice from Gardaí as it appears two ornamental urns have been taken from a garden in Knocknagan, Tullow.

Garda Noelle Curran has told KCLR News they were quite weighty items so would have needed transport.

And she has this advice for those who might spot something a little unusual in their area; “The important message is to please report anyone hanging around at night time, if a car is pulled up somewhere unusual, particularly near someone’s house, don’t be afraid to report it, we can check the area”.

She adds of this incident; “Some people might say ‘it’s garden urns’, these can be of very sentimental value to somebody and sometimes even an elderly person taking pride in their garden could have these items in the garden for years, and again weighty items like that don’t take a minute or two to take, it could have taken a couple of minutes to load these items into a vehicle so again anything suspicious seen, please ring Gardaí”.

The Tullow Garda Station can be contacted on 059 9151222.