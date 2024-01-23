If taking the train from Carlow or Kilkenny today you’ll not have to print your pass

If you’re taking a train today you’ll not need to print out your pass.

As we announced last week, e-tickets come into play today for all intercity train bookings, except the Dublin to Belfast line.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny says all you need is your smart phone and a QR code, noting; “On your phone, on the screen, scan it on the reader at the barriers in the station, so you go to the barrier same as ever but your stealing that bit of time not having to print tickets off and we have up to four million tickets per annum printed so the sustainability benefits of this will be very, very significant more customers choose to stick with the QR code and leave the printed ticket behind”.