If you took out the garden furniture for the recent good weather, advice today is get it back in as winds forecast for Carlow and Kilkenny

A nationwide yellow wind warning has come into effect.

Met Éireann says there will be gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour, which is expected to be higher on hills and coasts.

The alert will remain in place until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Strong winds are forecast to track across the country.

While Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says if you dragged out the garden furniture or the trampoline for the sunshine last weekend – it’s time to put it back or tie it down.