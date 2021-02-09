Increase in all traffic-related offences across the country last year

There was a 21% increase in penalty point notices issued for speeding last year.

The total number issued for all offences also rose, despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

These new figures have been released by the Department of Transport under the Freedom of Information Act.

Travel restrictions were in place for much of 2020, but these new figures show over 10,000 more penalty point notices were issued last year than in 2019.

The total figure for 2020 was 197,631, compared to 187,554 the year before.

By far the biggest increase relates to speeding, with nearly 144,000 notices issued for this offence in 2020, nearly 25,000 more than in 2019.

Donna Price is from the Irish Road Victims Association and says “I think it’s down to certainly a certain cohort of drivers who have absolutely no regard for the road traffic laws or for their own safety or for the safety of others and An Garda Siochána have been out on the road in much greater numbers because of the pandemic and there are higher levels of detections and greater enforcement is key to saving lives, we have to deny law-breaking drivers the use of the roads”.

Nearly 21,000 penalty point notices were issued for driving while holding a mobile phone last night.

And there were over 4,200 issued to learners for not having a fully qualified driver with them.