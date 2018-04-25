Inspirational Kilkenny teenager Colm Dunne has died

An inspirational young Kilkenny man has lost his battle with cancer.

Teenager Colm Dunne from Garryduff was a talented musician, a well-known GAA fan & a much-loved student at CBS Kilkenny.

COLM DUNNE: It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of our very dear student, Colm. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/npVtdwyFBe — CBS Kilkenny (@CBSKilkenny1859) April 24, 2018

Late last year, with fellow TY classmate Conor McCarthy, Colm launched Kat Food, a book full of recipes from hurling & camogie stars past & present.

Speaking to KCLR at that launch he spoke with the type of determination & enthusiasm that he was known to approach everything in life with.

Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald came to launch the book and had paid a heartfelt tribute to Colm for his drive, courage and determination.