Inspirational Kilkenny teenager Colm Dunne has died
The Kilkenny CBS student had launched a book last year with a classmate

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

An inspirational young Kilkenny man has lost his battle with cancer.

Teenager Colm Dunne from Garryduff was a talented musician, a well-known GAA fan & a much-loved student at CBS Kilkenny.

Late last year, with fellow TY classmate Conor McCarthy, Colm launched Kat Food, a book full of recipes from hurling & camogie stars past & present.

Speaking to KCLR at that launch he spoke with the type of determination & enthusiasm that he was known to approach everything in life with.

Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald came to launch the book and had paid a heartfelt tribute to Colm for his drive, courage and determination.

