International tourism conference underway locally aims to develop the Kilkenny destination and visitor experience

Head of Ireland’s Ancient East at Fáilte Ireland Brian O’Flynn says “Kilkenny is an important part of Ireland’s Ancient East, and has a huge amount of potential to attract domestic and international visitors. Today’s conference is a wonderful opportunity for local tourism industry stakeholders to learn from international tourism experts, and use those learnings to collaborate with Fáilte Ireland, Kilkenny County Council and tourism industry colleagues to further develop Kilkenny as a world-class tourist destination. The Kilkenny Destination Experience Development Plan, which is currently in consultation with industry, will outline a strategic five-year framework for the development of tourism in Kilkenny within Ireland’s Ancient East.”