Investigation underway after pregnant woman fell from upstairs apartment window

Kilkenny Gardaí are investigating after a woman – who KCLR understands was heavily pregnant – fell from an upstairs window of a building in the city.

It happened on the 3rd of July between 12.30 and 1 o’clock in the afternoon and the woman was seen landing on the pavement underneath the apartment on Lower John Street.

Gardaí say she did sustain injuries but none of them were serious.

KCLR News understands that the baby was also delivered safely.

The circumstances of what caused her to fall are under investigation and any witnesses to that afternoon’s events are being asked to contact the station in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.