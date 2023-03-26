Investigation underway following a major fire in Wexford

An investigation’s currently underway into a major industrial fire in County Wexford.

It broke out at a garden furniture fabricator in New Ross yesterday morning.

There were no injuries.

Wexford Fire Service fought the blaze with the help of firefighters from Waterford.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor explains “the fire service was there through the night dampening down the fire. It’s thought the fire began in a machinery room within the buildings. There are three buildings involved, with two of the three buildings completely destroyed. The actions of Wexford County Council Fire Service brought the blaze under control between 10.30 and 2.30pm.”