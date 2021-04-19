Investigations are underway into an alleged assault of two secondary students on school grounds according to local Principal

Investigations are underway into an alleged assault of two secondary school students.

It happened last Friday after a young woman, who doesn’t attend the educational facility in question, managed to get into the building during lunchtime where it’s claimed she assaulted the girls in a bathroom.

No injuries were sustained.

In a statement to KCLR the Principal says “The Gardai have been contacted to deal with the issue. Given that the girl who was not a student of this school was trespassing on our property this matter is being dealt with by the appropriate authorities”.

It adds that school management is reviewing procedures to ensure that an incident like this does not reoccur and says “As part of our Covid measures, the school is allowing students to wear their P.E. gear on the days that they have P.E. and this was certainly a contributing factor in relation to the girl’s ability to enter our premises”.

In conclusion, it notes “Given the sensitivities of the issue, the school appeals to all members of the public not to exacerbate the matter by engaging in social media”.