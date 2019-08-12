The Iverk Show to have a new addition to the event this year

Ireland’s oldest agricultural show begins in South Kilkenny today

The Iverk Show in Pilltown will begin on Saturday 24th of August

This year, it will be celebrating its 193rd show, with the first ever starting in 1826.

Norman Storey from the organising committee has told KCLR News that they will have hundreds of stalls, including a new addition.

Kilkenny County Council will have an environmental marquee at the event & will be holding various talks and demonstrations throughout the day.