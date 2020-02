Ireland’s Strongest man says he won’t be resting on his laurels.

Glenmore-man Davy Jones – who runs a gym in KIlkenny City – won the title after 5 tough events over the weekend.

He’s been trying for four years now after coming last in his first attempt.

Davy has been telling KCLR News that this win is huge for him and he hopes it can spur him on to further glory.