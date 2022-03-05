KCLR News
Irish COVID-19 travel requirements to end tomorrow.
Passengers no longer require proof of vaccination, recovery or negative PCR test.
COVID-19 international travel requirements will no longer be required from tomorrow here.
The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly today signed regulations ending the requirements for passengers arriving in Ireland to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test.
The Minister says action was taken quickly to remove these travel requirements, so as to decrease any obstacles for people coming from Ukraine to Ireland.