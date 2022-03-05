KCLR News

Irish COVID-19 travel requirements to end tomorrow.

Passengers no longer require proof of vaccination, recovery or negative PCR test.

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke Send an email 05/03/2022
Image: pexels.com

COVID-19 international travel requirements will no longer be required from tomorrow here.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly today signed regulations ending the requirements for passengers arriving in Ireland to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test.

The Minister says action was taken quickly to remove these travel requirements, so as to decrease any obstacles for people coming from Ukraine to Ireland.

