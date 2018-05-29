Irish Rail to charge mass-goers for parking on Sunday mornings
KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Irish Rail owned car park opposite St Johns Church (pic Google maps)

Mass-goers at St Johns Church in Kilkenny will soon have to pay for parking opposite the church on Sunday mornings.

An agreement with Irish Rail meant the car park in front of McDonagh Junction was free to parishioners for Sunday mass.

But it all stops from June 10th and if you don’t pay the €4 parking fee you might be clamped.

A notice has informed parishioners that there is still free parking available at Johns Green and behind Guineys store on both Saturday evenings and on Sunday mornings.

