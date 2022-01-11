KCLR NewsNews & Sport
IT Carlow staff and students looking forward to a smooth-running, Covid-free semester
Registrar David Denieffe's been telling KCLR the last few months have been good, despite complications
Staff and students at IT Carlow are looking forward to a smooth-running Covid-free new semester.
Students returned for the first time since the Christmas break yesterday.
Graduation ceremonies for the 2021 classes are continuing after starting last week.
Registrar David Denieffe says the last few months have been good despite the covid complications.
