It could take another two years before works take place to enhance the Browneshill Dolmen

A Carlow Councillor says it’s frustrating that efforts to improve access for visitors to a national monument site in the county are so slow.

Land was acquired 17 years ago to enhance the area around the Browneshill Dolmen but the transfer of ownership was only recently made legal.

Councillor Fergal Browne says to add to the frustrations he’s been told it could be another two years now before works can happen as Ministerial consent has to be given.

Councillor Browne says it’s “disappointing”.