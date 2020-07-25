It going to be a very wet weekend in Carlow & Kilkenny says Carlow Weather

A local forecaster says this weekend will be a very rainy one.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says outdoor activities should be avoided today.

He predicts this evening will see many heavy showers.

But he says tomorrow could bring drier conditions:

“It’s going to be very hard, a lot of people are messaging me, they’re planning outdoor events and they’re trying to know when is it going to rain, it’s going to be a hard one to predict but mainly late Saturday afternoon an Saturday evening is the highest risk of showers” he said.

“Then on Sunday then it will start off showery and it should mainly turn dry then in Carlow Kilkenny but there is still a risk of a shower on Sunday afternoon but I think we’ll escape most of them”.