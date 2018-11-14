John McGuinness says whistleblowers have to be dealt with differently
Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
“We didn’t go half far enough” – so says the former head of the Public Accounts Committee of that group’s handling of Maurice McCabe’s case.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness was reacting to calls by some that the PAC had gone too far with regards to the former Garda Sergeant who exposed corruption within the force.

The second part of documentary ‘Whistleblower’, about his story, aired last night after attracting over half a million viewers to the first installment on Monday.

Speaking on ‘The Way It Is’ on KCLR Deputy McGuinness said we need to deal with people like Mr McCabe differently.

