John Paul Phelan ‘appalled’ by colleagues call for more expenses

Fine Gael Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says he is ‘appalled’ after some of his party colleagues sought more expenses to pay for rising hotel costs in the Capital.

A delegation of junior ministers has complained to the Finance Minister that their entitlements do not factor in overnight stays in Dublin when the Dáil is sitting.

It’s understood that Minister Paschal Donohoe rejected the demands at a meeting last week.

Speaking On The Way It Is on KCLR Minister Phelan said he wasn’t aware of that gathering & he has no interest in being part of a group whinge: