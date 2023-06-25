Johnstown is gearing up for its Family Field Festival today

Johnstown in Kilkenny is gearing up for an exciting event as the Family Field Day takes place today.

The event promises more than just a sports day, with free admission and a range of activities for all ages including children’s entertainment, a DJ, amusements, and a raffle.

This year, a new addition to the festivities is Johnstown’s Fittest Team competition.

Mary McCabe, PRO of the Johnstown Town Team says there will of course be hurling on the day:

“Very much a family day out, a lot of emphasis on the children. The day starts off with an under-11 hurling blitz.

We’ve got three counties taking part in this and nine teams, so it’s going to be great fun on the day. When that’s over, there’s going to be a crossbar challenge, so all these Kilkenny wannabe hurlers need to come out on the day and show us what their talents are.”