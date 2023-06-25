KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Johnstown is gearing up for its Family Field Festival today

The event promises more than just a sports day, with free admission and a range of activities for all ages including children's entertainment, a DJ, amusements, and a raffle.

Johnstown in Kilkenny is gearing up for an exciting event as the Family Field Day takes place today.

This year, a new addition to the festivities is Johnstown’s Fittest Team competition.

Mary McCabe, PRO of the Johnstown Town Team says there will of course be hurling on the day:

“Very much a family day out, a lot of emphasis on the children. The day starts off with an under-11 hurling blitz.
We’ve got three counties taking part in this and nine teams, so it’s going to be great fun on the day. When that’s over, there’s going to be a crossbar challenge, so all these Kilkenny wannabe hurlers need to come out on the day and show us what their talents are.”

 

