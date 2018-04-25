Just over two weeks left to claim winning Euromillons prize

The clock is ticking for the holder of a winning lotto ticket bought in Kilkenny.

The €5 quick pick ticket was sold in Easons in McDonagh Junction on February 10th – it’s worth 35 and a half thousand euro to the holder.

The winning numbers on the night were 4,6,16,18,27,39 and the bonus was 45 – this particular ticket matched 5 numbers and the bonus.

However its due to expire on the 11th of May which means the winner has just over a fortnight left to claim their prize.