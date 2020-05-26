Service notice: Essential broadcast works scheduled for Tuesday 26 May

Due to essential broadcast works, KCLR will be off air from approximately 12am-2am Wednesday 27 May.

These works were previously advertised as taking place from 10.30pm Tuesday 26 May.

Behind the scenes, everything continues as normal, but we’ll be quiet on your radio, smart speakers and apps.

Catchup service remains active online at kclr96fm.com and via the KCLR app, but our live streams will also be unavailable during the scheduled works.

We apologise for the inconvenience to our late night listeners but we’ll be back with your late night tunes before you know it.