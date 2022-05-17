KCLR LIVE: Major incident in Carlow as rams into tanning shop and causes huge damage with inferno

Superintendent Aidan Brennan joined Eimear on KCLR LIVE following an incident which took place on Tullow Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out after a car rammed into a tanning shop on Tullow Street causing serious damage to the tanning shop as well as surrounding businesses.

The emergency services were called to the scene and are currently treating the event as a serious incident.

Superintendent Brennan appealed to the public to get in contact with Carlow Garda station if they have any information concerning the incident.