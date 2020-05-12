KCLR Live: Anne Neary’s Red Onion Marmalade

This is Anne Neary’s amazing red onion marmalade recipe that I’ve been talking about non-stop since I gave it a try… I promise, it’s really scrumptious.

Eimear

RED ONION MARMALADE

Makes three x 450g pots

This is without a doubt in the top 10 preferred recipes for Ryelands throughout the years. Serve as part of a salad plate, cheeseboard or on a baguette with some goat’s cheese.

Ingredients

2kg / 4lb 6oz red onions

4 garlic cloves

150g/ 5oz butter

4tbsp olive oil

300g/100oz caster sugar

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

500ml/18floz bottle red wine

200ml/7fl oz sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

200ml / 7fl oz port

Method:

Halve and thinly slice the onions, slice the garlic. Melt the butter with the oil in a large heavy saucepan over a high heat. Tip in onions and garlic and give them a good stir until they are glossed in butter. Sprinkle over sugar, thyme, chilli flakes and if using some salt and pepper. Give it all another good stir and reduce slightly. Cook uncovered for 40-50 minutes stirring occasionally. The onions are ready when all their juices have evaporated, they’re really soft and sticky and smell of sugar caramelising. They should be so soft that they break when pressed against side of pan with a wooden spoon.

Pour in the wine, vinegar and port and simmer it all, still uncovered, over a high heat for 20-25 minutes stirring every so often until the onions are a deep mahogany colour and the liquid has reduced by two thirds. It’s done when drawing a spoon across the bottom of the pan clears a path that fills rapidly with syrupy juice. Leave onions to cool in pan, then scoop into sterilised jars and seal. Can be eaten straight away but keeps in fridge for up to 3 months.