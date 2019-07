Monday 22nd July

Dave Bower, an exterminator from Bower Pest Control joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in studio today to discuss insect infestation.

He describes what the false widow spider looks like and where you may find them.

He gives advice on what to do if you are experiencing an outbreak of wasps in your home.

He also mentions that he has a list of numbers for local bee keepers and explains the different physical characteristics between a bee and a wasp.